Overturned tractor trailer causes major delays on I 270 after driver swerves to avoid deer
URBANA, Md. - An overturned tractor‑trailer shut down southbound lanes of I‑270 in Urbana early Tuesday, creating massive delays for morning commuters.
The crash happened just past MD‑80, prompting officials to close the highway and divert traffic.
Maryland State Police said troopers responded around 2:33 a.m. to a single‑vehicle crash on southbound I‑270 after the driver swerved to avoid a deer, causing the tractor‑trailer to overturn. The driver was not injured.
Both lanes remain closed as Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration crews assist with the shutdown.
Traffic is being diverted onto MD‑80, with backups stretching to I‑70. Authorities are urging motorists to use MD‑355 or MD‑109 as alternate routes.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Traffic Team.