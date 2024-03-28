Overturned dump truck creates muddy mess on 295 in DC
WASHINGTON - An overturned dump truck created a muddy mess for drivers on Interstate 295 in D.C. on Thursday.
The DC Department of Public Works posted photos of the incident to X around 11:30 a.m. showing a mud-covered portion of the roadway near Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.
DPW, police, and fire crews responded for cleanup. No injuries were reported.
Overturned dump truck creates muddy mess on 295 in DC (DC Department of Public Works / @DCDPW)