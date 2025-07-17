Overnight storms cause damage across Jefferson County, emergency centers open for residents

An overnight storm that caused severe damage in Jefferson County led to roof damage in a Charles Town neighborhood.

According to officials, emergency shelters opened for Charles Towers Apartment residents following severe storms on the evening of July 16.

The Jefferson County Emergency Communications Center received multiple emergency calls during the storm, including reports of six downed power lines and five downed trees - two of which struck or landed near structures. At the peak, there were over 1,500 power outages and as of 10:52 p.m. on July 16, 481 residents remained without power.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Officials say storm-related damage to the roof of Charles Towers Apartments prompted the evacuation of all residents. The City of Ranson opened an emergency shelter at the Ranson Civic Center, located at 432 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV 25438, to assist displaced residents. The shelter is staffed by the American Red Cross.

For additional information about the emergency shelter, please contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).