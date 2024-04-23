VIDEO: Overnight fire destroys home in Northeast DC

Firefighters put out a massive blaze at a home in Northeast D.C. in the early morning hours Tuesday.

The flames broke out at a house in the 1100 block of 48th Street, NE around 1:30 a.m. on April 23. DC Fire said both floors of the two-story house, the attic and roof were consumed by flames.

There were downed powerlines at the home and structural issues that made fighting the flames difficult. Two additional engines were requested and the fire was finally extinguished.

There were no victims inside of the home but a resident of an adjacent home was being sheltered in an EMS unit. There were no displacements.

The investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.



