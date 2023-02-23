Over a dozen discarded ATMs discovered in DC creek

A bizarre mystery is unfolding in the District after more than a dozen ATMs were discovered discarded in a creek.

The discovery was made in January in the Watts Branch Creek along the Marvin Gaye Trail in the northeast.

John Stokes with D.C.'s Department of General Services said eight of the ATMs were removed in January.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard says the remaining ten are expected to be removed Thursday. He says D.C. law enforcement and federal agents are on the case.