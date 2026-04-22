20+ cars broken into around Old Town Laurel

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The Brief Over 20 airbags were stolen from cars in Laurel neighborhoods overnight, according to Laurel Police Department. Officials encourage residents to review and submit any doorbell or security camera footage for any activity that may be connected to the overnight airbag thefts.



Over 20 cars were broken into in a series of airbag thefts in Laurel neighborhoods overnight, officials say.

What we know:

The Laurel Police Department is investigating a series of airbag thefts that occurred around the Old Town area of Laurel, but no arrests have been made so far.

A photo of the break-in shows shattered glass in the driver's seat with the airbag carved out of the steering wheel.

What you can do:

The Laurel Police Department is asking for anyone with relevant suspicious footage from Tuesday evening, overnight or Wednesday early morning hours to upload it onto the Laurel Police Department evidence submission portal.

Officials encourage residents to review any doorbell or security camera footage for any activity that may be connected to the overnight airbag thefts.

The videos or photos can be uploaded using this link here.

So far, reports of the theft have come from these areas in Old Town Laurel:

15000 Block Haynes Road

200 Block Eleventh Street

1100 Block Snowden Place

600 Block Prince George Street

700 Block Park Avenue

900 Block Nichols Drive

500 Block Ninth Street

700 and 300 Block Laurel Avenue

900 and 1000 Block Phillip Powers Drive

14200 Block West Side Boulevard