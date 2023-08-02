Over 132,000 tickets in Virginia win Mega Millions prizes as estimated jackpot grows to $1.25B

Over 132,000 tickets in Virginia won a Mega Millions prize for the Tuesday, August 1 drawing as the estimated jackpot grows to $1.25 billion.

Lottery officials say one ticket won $40,000 and two tickets each won $10,000.

The ticket that won $40,000 matched four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball number. Normally that wins $10,000, but the player spent an extra dollar for the Megaplier when buying the ticket. It was bought using Virginia Lottery's mobile app by a player in Hampton.

The two $10,000 winning tickets were bought at a convenience store in Madison and online by a player in Sterling.

The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $1.25 billion after no one beat the odds Tuesday night and won the massive lottery prize.