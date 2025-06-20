Over 10,000 without power in Maryland after severe storms

Thousands of BGE customers lost power after severe storms on Thursday led to fallen trees and downed power lines.

What we know:

As of Friday morning, BGE reported that fewer than 14,000 customers remained out of service, with 80% of customers who initially lost power seeing service restored. Crews had already restored service for more than 55,000 customers.

Anne Arundel County and Prince George's County were the hardest hit with outages.

What's next:

BGE says the majority of customers experiencing outages should see power restored by 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 21.

Why you should care:

The first real blast of summer heat is expected this weekend, with temperatures Saturday and Sunday expected to hit the 90s.

A heat wave will begin on Sunday, with the opportunity to see record-breaking temperatures throughout the week.

Heatwave safety tips

Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water:

Heat stroke cases may be decreasing, but the effects certainly are not. Hospitalization rates have risen over the past few years and can have serious health risks.

Wear sunscreen:

The National Weather Service recommends applying SPF 30 or higher sunscreen every 2 hours during the day. Avoiding even the slightest sun burns greatly increases your body's ability to dissipate heat.

Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars:

On hot days cars quickly turn into furnaces. Inside temperatures can increase up to 20 degrees within 10 minutes. This is especially dangerous for kids as their bodies heat up 3 to 5 times faster than adults.