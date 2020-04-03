Over 1,000 could die from coronavirus outbreak in DC, says Mayor Bowser

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says data from new models suggests it's possible that more than 1000 residents of the District could die from the coronavirus during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bowser said the data comes from the CHIME (COVID-19 Hospital Impact Model for Epidemics) models. She said the models suggest as many as 93,000 may test positive for coronavirus at some point during the outbreak and are expected to recover.

Bowser said the models suggest COVID-19 deaths could range from 220 on the low end to more than 1000 on the high end. The models show the virus peaking at the end of June and the beginning of July.

The mayor made the announcement at a press conference on Friday. She said three additional deaths and 104 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the District as of Friday morning. She added that 757 cases in total had been reported. Bowser also said that schools would not be re-opening on April 27 based on current data.

A COVID-19 drive-through and walkup testing site began operation on Friday at the United Medical Center. The center will operate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and will require an appointment before a test can be administered.