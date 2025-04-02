Outrage sparked online after video shows dirt bike, ATV riders going through WWII memorial

A video circulating online has sparked outrage, especially among veterans, after it shows a group of ATV and dirt bike riders violating the sanctity of the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C.

The footage, captured around 11 p.m. on a Saturday night, shows several individuals riding dirt bikes and ATVs on the memorial grounds, leisurely navigating through the sacred site.

Not only is it illegal to ride these vehicles on D.C. streets, but doing so at such a historically significant location has drawn strong condemnation from various groups.

FOX 5’s Shirin Rajaee spoke to one local veteran whose father and grandfather both served in World War II. He expressed his dismay at the disrespectful act, calling it "disgraceful."

"These monuments are a place to come and reflect," he went on to say. "I hope the mayor and city council can do something to fix this."

The video, which was filmed by a bystander, quickly spread across social media, drawing sharp criticism from both locals and visitors to the memorial.

Many expressed their shock and disapproval, with one individual stating, "We have a loved one we came to mourn… I hope they're caught."

Another person added, "This is a sacred place for us… very disrespectful."

The National Park Service has said they are aware of the incident, confirming that an active investigation is underway. They also released statement condemning the act and reaffirmed their commitment to preserving the sanctity of the memorials.

Park police are currently reviewing security footage to identify the suspects, and no arrests have been made at this time.

The illegal act, which involved operating off-road vehicles on federal property, could lead to fines, suspension of licenses, and potential prosecution.

The D.C. Attorney General’s office has also pledged to pursue legal action against those responsible for such violations.

As the investigation continues, many are calling for stronger measures to protect these hallowed grounds from future disrespectful acts.