Outer Banks closes to visitors to combat coronavirus spread

Tourists hoping to visit the Outer Banks of North Carolina will now be met with police checkpoints as the state attempts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Proof of residence, property ownership and work permits will now be required under new regulations put in place by Dare County officials.

The roadblock was put in place at the south end of the Wright Memorial Bridge Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Visitors will not be allowed to travel through Dare County to access Currituck County, Hyde County or Tyrrell County.

Officials urge that those who have permits use caution at checkpoints by displaying your permit on your dashboard as clearly as possible to avoid contact.

