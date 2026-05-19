Outdoor pools open for the summer this weekend: What you need to know

The Brief The region is in the middle of its first heat wave of the season, with temperatures in the 90s. Public pools across the DMV will open this Memorial Day weekend. For many, the season continues through Labor Day.



It's already feeling like summer in the DMV, with temperatures pushing into the high 90s this week.

Unfortunately, beating the heat at your local pool isn't an option yet. But the good news is, you'll only have to wait a few more days, until Memorial Day weekend. Here's when and where outdoor pools will be open throughout the DMV this summer.

JUMP TO: WASHINGTON, DC | MARYLAND | VIRGINIA

The District will have more than 17 public pools open this summer, and hours begin this weekend.

DC's pools open for the season on Saturday, May 23. The pools will be open only on weekends before June 21. The only exception is Memorial Day.

After June 21, the pools will be open six days a week, though which day varies by pool. Children's pools are closed on Mondays and Tuesdays during the summer.

The following pools are closed this summer:

Jelleff Pool

East Potomac Pool

Randall Pool

Kelley Miller Pool

Rosedale Pool

Douglass Pool

More information about DC pool hours, including their live status, is on the DC Parks and Recreation SPLASH page here.

Maryland summer pool hours

Montgomery County

Montgomery County has seven outdoor pools that will be open for the summer. Here's when they'll be open:

Saturday, May 23 – Friday, June 19:

Weekends only: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

*Memorial Day, Monday, May 25: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 20 – Friday, Aug. 14:

Weekdays: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Weekends: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Independence Day weekend:

Friday, July 3 & Saturday, July 4: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The Upper County Outdoor Pool in Gaithersburg will also be closed on Fridays throughout the summer.

More information about Montgomery County's outdoor pools can be found on the county website here.

Prince George's County

There are eight facilities in Prince George's County with outdoor pools. The 2026 early season goes from Saturday, May 23 until Sunday, June 14. During that time, outdoor pools are only open on the weekends and Memorial Day, Monday, May 25.

After June 14, outdoor pools will be open for the first session from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., daily. The second session runs from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. every day except Friday. On Fridays, the second session runs from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Prince George's County also has special hours for two summer holidays:

Juneteenth, Friday, June 19: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Independence Day, Saturday, July 4: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Pools will be open for regular hours on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25 and Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7.

More information can be found on Prince George's County's Parks & Recreation website here.

Fairfax County

Fairfax County has several options opening for the summer this weekend.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Pool will be open on weekends until Fairfax County Public Schools dismiss for the summer on June 17.

The pool will stay open through Labor Day, and closed on Tuesdays.

The Water Mine Family Swimmin' Hole also has hours through the summer:

Memorial Day Weekend (Saturday, May 23 – Monday, May 25): 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 30 – Sunday, June 14: Weekends 11 a.m. – 6 p.m

Saturday, June 20 – Sunday, Aug. 2: Weekends, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Weekdays 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 3 – Sunday, Aug. 23: Open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 29 – Sunday, Aug. 30: 11 a.m – 6 p.m.

Labor Day Weekend, Saturday, Sept. 5 – Sunday, Sept. 6: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Our Special Harbor at the Franconia Rec Center will also be open from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend.

Hours can be found here.

Loudoun County

Loudoun County has two outdoor pools — the Franklin Park Pool in Purcellville and the Lovettsville Community Center. Both pools are open.

Franklin Park Pool:

May 23–June 12

Monday–Friday: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday–11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Open 11:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m. on Memorial Day, May 25

June 13–July 31

Monday-Friday: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Open 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m., July 3

Open 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Independence Day, July 4

August 1–August 16

Monday-Friday: 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 12:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

August 17–September 7

Monday-Friday: 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 12:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Open 11:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. on Labor Day, September 7

Lovettsville Community Center Pool:

May 23–June 12

Monday–Friday: 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 12:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Open 12:00 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. on Memorial Day, May 25

June 13–August 16

Monday-Friday: 11:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 12:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Open 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. for Independence Day Pool Bash, July 3

Open 12:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. on Independence Day, July 4

August 17–September 7

Monday-Friday: 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 12:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Open 11:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. on Labor Day, September 7

Prince William County

Prince William County has four public outdoor pools

Birchdale Pool:

May 23 – June 12: Open Weekends and Memorial Day Monday, noon-6 p.m.

June 13 – August 16: Open Daily and July 4th, noon – 6 p.m. (Closed Wednesdays)

August 17 – September 7: Open Weekends and Labor Day Monday, noon – 6 p.m.

Graham Park Pool:

May 23 – June 12: Open Weekends and Memorial Day Monday, noon-6 p.m.

June 13 – August 9: Open Daily and July 4th, noon-6 p.m. (Closed Tuesdays)

August 10: Closed for the Season

Hammill Mill Pool:

May 23 – June 12: Open Weekends and Memorial Day Monday, noon-6 p.m.

June 13 – August 9: Open Daily and July 4th (Closed Thursdays), noon-6 p.m.

August 10: Closed for the Season

Veterans Park Pool & Waterslide:

May 23–June 12: Open Weekends & Memorial Day Monday, noon-6 p.m.

June 13–July 24: Open Tuesday–Sunday and July 4th, noon-6 p.m. (Closed Monday)

July 25: Open 2 p.m.-6 p.m. After 4 p.m., admission price applies.

July 26–August 21: Open Tuesday–Sunday, noon-6 p.m. (Closed Mondays)

August 22–September 7: Open Weekends and Labor Day Monday, noon-6 p.m.