Orphaned bear cubs released back into Virginia wild

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The Brief Two orphaned black bear cubs rescued in Virginia were successfully rehabilitated and released back into the wild after a year of care. The bears grew significantly during treatment and were fitted with GPS collars before being released in Page County. Wildlife officials say the cubs are now healthy and prepared to survive independently in the wild.



Two orphaned black bear cubs rescued in Virginia last year have been successfully rehabilitated and released back into the wild after months of care.

Wildlife officials say the young bears are now healthy, independent yearlings ready to survive on their own.

What we know:

The Wildlife Center of Virginia cared for two orphaned black bear cubs, identified as cub #26-1199 and cub #25-2408, after they were admitted in spring 2025.

Over the past year, veterinarians and rehabilitators helped the cubs grow and develop the skills needed to survive in the wild.

On April 7, both bears were safely trapped ahead of their release. The following morning, they underwent final pre-release exams, including weight checks, physical evaluations, and the placement of ear tags identifying them as rehabilitated.

Bear #25-2408 weighed 69 pounds, up from 10 pounds at admission, while bear #26-1199 weighed 87 pounds after arriving at just three pounds.

Both bears were fitted with GPS tracking collars to allow biologists with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources to monitor their movements. They were then transported and released in a remote forested area of Page County. Biologists will track the bears using GPS collars to monitor how they adapt to life in the wild.

What they're saying:

"Everything we’ve done for these cubs the past year was to help them build resilience and prepare them for this very moment, and we couldn’t be happier to see them back where they belong," said Alex Olvera, the Center’s rehabilitation supervisor. "We hope their year with us is the start of a long and healthy life in the wild."

The backstory:

The Wildlife Center of Virginia is the only wildlife hospital in the state authorized to provide long-term care for black bears.

Since opening its black bear complex in 2013, the center has cared for and released more than 125 black bears.

The center works closely with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, which helps determine when cubs need assistance and coordinates their care and release.