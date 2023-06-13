Organics composting to become mandatory in Laurel by 2025

Laurel's Mayor and City Council have approved an ordinance that will make it mandatory for residents to separate their organic waste from their trash by 2025.

The ordinance was approved at the May 22 meeting. It takes effect July 1, 2025.

The organic waste that will need to be separated will include things like food scraps, food waste, food-soiled paper, and compostable plastic. Green waste like leaves, grass clippings, and other landscape debris will need to be separated too.

To make sure Laurel is ready, officials say they will post how-to videos, hold meetings and post composting and recycling tips on the City of Laurel Green Living resources page.

Residents with questions can email greenliving@laurel.md.us or 301-725-5300.