One year since disappearance of Manassas Park mother Mamta Kafle Bhatt

Sunday marked one year since Manassas Park resident Mamta Kafle Bhatt vanished.

The Brief Mamta Kafle Bhatt vanished one year ago in Manassas Park. Her husband, Naresh Bhatt, is charged in her murder. His trial is delayed more than a year.



Disappearance investigation

Her husband, Naresh Bhatt, is accused of murdering her, though her body has not been found.

What we know:

Bhatt faces multiple charges, including murder, concealing a dead body and physically defiling a dead body. His trial has been postponed by more than a year following a defense request granted by the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.

Trial delayed

Family members of Mamta Kafle Bhatt say they are disheartened by the delay and continue to seek answers.

Mamta and Naresh were married for just over three years and shared a young daughter.

