One year since disappearance of Manassas Park mother Mamta Kafle Bhatt
MANASSAS PARK, Va. - Sunday marked one year since Manassas Park resident Mamta Kafle Bhatt vanished.
Disappearance investigation
Her husband, Naresh Bhatt, is accused of murdering her, though her body has not been found.
What we know:
Bhatt faces multiple charges, including murder, concealing a dead body and physically defiling a dead body. His trial has been postponed by more than a year following a defense request granted by the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.
Trial delayed
Family members of Mamta Kafle Bhatt say they are disheartened by the delay and continue to seek answers.
Mamta and Naresh were married for just over three years and shared a young daughter.
