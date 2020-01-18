One-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl reported missing for more than a week in Southeast D.C.

article

Police seek the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl and one-year-old boy last seen over a week ago in Southeast D.C.

16-year-old Habeebah Childs and one-year-old Amir Childs were last seen Friday, Jan. 10 in the 2300 block of Hartford Street, Southeast.

Habeebah is 5-foot-3 with black hair and brown eyes. Amir is 21 inches tall.

Their clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call D.C. police at (202) 576-6768.