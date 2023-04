A person was shot at a 7-Eleven in Alexandria early Monday morning.

FOX 5 learned that after 2:00 a.m. Monday, a suspect walked into the 7-Eleven in the 3000 block of Duke St and fired shots before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the victim was shot in the lower body and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and police are continuing to search for the suspect.