One person killed in house fire in Fairfax County

Fire officials from Fairfax County are investigating a townhouse fire in Lorton that killed one person, and left another person hurt.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue says the fire happened at a townhouse in the 9100 block of Aspenpark Court. Crews responded to the two-alarm fire around 11 p.m. Saturday and remained on the scene into the early morning hours Sunday.

Two residents were found inside the house, and needed to be taken to area hospitals. Officials say one of the victims later died from their injuries at the hospital. The other suffered minor injuries, and is expected to recover.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.