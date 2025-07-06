One person in critical condition after being rescued from Potomac River

D.C. Fire and EMS rescued one person who was seen going into the Potomac River, and not resurfacing. The victim is now in critical, life-threatening condition.

What we know:

D.C. Fire and EMS performed a water rescue in the Potomac River near the Key Bridge Saturday evening.

Witnesses told D.C. Fire and EMS they saw the person enter the water, but not resurface.

D.C. Fire and EMS were able to locate the victim and bring them to shore for EMS. They were then transported to the hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.