One dead in I-95 crash: police
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - One person is confirmed dead in a fatal crash on I-95 in Prince William County Wednesday afternoon
Around 4:22 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Exit 158.
Traffic video in the area show delays and police presence.
The Virginia State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction team responded to the scene Wednesday to assist.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
