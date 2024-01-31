Expand / Collapse search

One dead in I-95 crash: police

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - One person is confirmed dead in a fatal crash on I-95 in Prince William County Wednesday afternoon

Around 4:22 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Exit 158. 

Traffic video in the area show delays and police presence. 

The Virginia State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction team responded to the scene Wednesday to assist. 

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates.  

