One dead in fatal tractor trailer crash; Oxon Hill Rd closed

Oxon Hill Rd. was closed in both directions early Friday morning after a fatal crash in Prince George's County, according to police.

Police say they were called to the 6300 block of Oxon Hill Rd around 3:50 a.m. Friday morning for a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a vehicle.

An adult male, the driver of the vehicle, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and was pronounced dead shortly after.