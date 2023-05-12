Expand / Collapse search

One dead in fatal tractor trailer crash; Oxon Hill Rd closed

By FOX 5 Digital Team
WASHINGTON - Oxon Hill Rd. was closed in both directions early Friday morning after a fatal crash in Prince George's County, according to police. 

Police say they were called to the 6300 block of Oxon Hill Rd around 3:50 a.m. Friday morning for a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a vehicle. 

An adult male, the driver of the vehicle, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and was pronounced dead shortly after. 

