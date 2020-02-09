One dead after fiery Germantown crash sends Toyota into home's carport

article

A man is dead after a T-bone crash early Sunday sent a car screaming into a Germantown home's carport.

Police say it happened at 1:31 a.m. on Frederick Road at Plummer Drive.

That was where police say the driver of a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta was making a left turn when he was hit by the driver of a 2013 Toyota Scion FR-S.

The Toyota then careened off the road and hit a 2015 Nissan Rogue that was parked in the driveway of a residence in the 19900 block of Plummer Drive. A fire then started in the home's carport.

Officers says they were able to rescue the driver and the three passengers from the Toyota. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

The driver (and sole occupant) of the Volkswagen, 51-year-old Resham Lal of Saint Johnsbury Lane in Germantown, died at the scene.

Officials are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (240) 773-6620.