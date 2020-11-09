Gaithersburg woman arrested after stabbing outside of Wheaton Metro Station

Montgomery County Police have arrested and charged a suspect with assault-related charges for the Nov. 1 stabbing of an adult male that occurred outside the Wheaton Metro Station located in the 11100 block of Georgia Avenue in Wheaton.

Officers responded to the area outside the Wheaton Metro Station on Nov. 1 at approximately 7 p.m. for the report of a stabbing. Responding officers located the victim suffering from a stab wound to his leg.

Fire and Rescue personnel transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. A witness to the stabbing provided officers with a description of the female suspect. Officers located the suspect, now identified as Nelly Lovette Moore, 22, and arrested her.

The investigation determined that Moore and the victim were involved in an altercation prior to the stabbing, but detectives do not believe that Moore knew the victim.

Moore was transported to the Central Processing Unit and is being held on a $5,000 bond.