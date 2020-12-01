Olney vandalism suspect strikes same home a third time

A man suspected of spray painting “derogatory” terms on a house in Olney has reportedly struck the same house again.

PREVIOUS STORY: Olney suspect who targeted home for vandalism twice caught on camera

According to Montgomery County police investigators, the suspect reportedly yanked a flag that had been hanging from the victim’s second-story balcony.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Surveillance video shows the suspect using a long pole with an attached blade to pull down the flag over the weekend.

The most recent incident occurred on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Wheaton suspect who allegedly dragged woman out of a store and raped her caught on camera

During the two previous incidents on Oct. 28 and Nov. 13, the suspect spray painted on the garage door.

After the second incident, he could be seen leaving on foot toward Cherry Valley Court.

Police have not elaborated on the kind of language the vandal used.

If you have any information that might help investigators, call (240) 773-5545.

