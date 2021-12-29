Oklahoma boy receives key to city after saving 2 lives in 1 day

Accolades and awards continue to pour in for 11-year-old Davyon Johnson after being credited for saving two lives in one day in early December.

On Tuesday, Mayor Marlon J. Coleman of Muskogee, Oklahoma, awarded him the key to the city.

On Dec. 9, the sixth-grader used the Heimlich maneuver on a classmate who was choking on a bottle cap at Ben Franklin Stem Academy.

"I was in my third-period class and the kid walked in; he ran in and was saying he was choking," Davyon told FOX Television Stations Tuesday. "And I spurred into action and I pressed on his stomach and it came out."

Davyon said he knew to perform the Heimlich maneuver after watching episodes of "Inside Edition."

"It didn’t shock me," his mother, LaToya, told FOX Television Stations. "Because he’s always willing to help."

Later that same day, he helped an elderly woman escape from a burning house. Davyon said he and his mother spotted the blaze while driving home. He said he saw the woman trying to get out of the house.

"I ran across the street and helped her to her truck," he continued.

Davyon was named an honorary member of the police and sheriff’s departments at the Muskogee Board of Education meeting. Principal Latricia Dawkins called Davyon a "dual hero" and said the recognition couldn’t have happened to a better person.

"It doesn’t make me feel no different," he said.

"We’re just so happy and excited that we have people like Davyon in our community," Mayor Coleman said before handing Davyon the key to the city. "Davyon represents what we all want Muskogee residents to aspire for."

Davyon said, in his spare time, he plays basketball and wrestles. Sadly, he lost his father, Willie Logan, to COVID-19 last August.

"He would be just as proud as I am," LaToya added.

