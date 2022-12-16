Officials work to repair water main break in Montgomery County

A water main break in Montgomery County on Friday morning is causing delays and has prompted several school closures, as officials work to repair this break in the area since November.

Montgomery County Police say the break happened along Clopper Road in Germantown, prompting crews to close the road between Mateny Road and Cinnamon Drive.

As a result, Montgomery County Public Schools announced that Northwest High School, Clopper Mill Elementary School, and Great Seneca Creek Elemtary School all closed at 11:30 a.m. and all after-school activities are canceled.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes, as police warn that significant delays are expected in the area.

Officials have not given a timeline for the repairs.

This is the second water main break since November to impact this stretch of Clopper Road. That break, which was repaired in a day, happened on November 15 near Cinnamon Drive.

Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission Water officials tweeted about this second water main break acknowledging that the situation has been frustrating for people in the area.

Officials say they are focused on repairing the break and restoring service to customers.

The tweet also indicates that WSSC Water officials are evaluating options to fix the problems plaguing the water main.

Officials say a water station has been set up for impacted customers at 13421 Clopper Road. The station will be open until 8 p.m. Friday night.