E‑ZPass text message scam targeting drivers in DMV

Drivers across the D.C. region and nationwide are being warned about a growing text message scam involving fake E ZPass toll notices.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh reports that the texts claim you owe money for an unpaid toll. But transportation officials say the messages are fraudulent and designed to steal personal and financial information.

The messages often include a link that leads to a fake website created to capture sensitive data.

Investigators say the scam is being reported in multiple states, including Virginia.

The texts typically try to create a sense of urgency, warning that additional fees or penalties may follow if payment isn’t made right away. Officials note that some messages are even being sent to people who don’t have E ZPass accounts.

Authorities advise drivers not to click any links or respond to the texts. Instead, they recommend checking your account directly through the official E ZPass website.

Officials says legitimate toll notices are sent by mail, not by text message. More information is available online.

What you can do:

Virginia Department of Transportation E-ZPass Scam | What To Do

If you receive a TXT/SMS message that is not from (844) 548-0707 or (844) 718-2368, it is not from E-ZPass Virginia nor the Virginia Toll Payment Processing Center and should not be responded to. Prior to contacting customer service, we suggest logging into your account to verify your account balance and transaction activity.

Recipients of the TXT/SMS messages include non-E-ZPass patrons. The message(s) you have received are not the result of an E-ZPass Virginia data breach and your E-ZPass account information is safe.

You can report smishing messages to your cell carrier by following this FCC guidance. This service is provided by most cell carriers.

Hold down the spam TXT/SMS message with your finger

Select the "Forward" option

Enter 7726 as the recipient and press "Send"

Additionally, to report the message to the FBI, visit the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (ic3.gov) and select ‘File a Complaint’ to do so. When completing the complaint, include the phone number where the smishing text originated, and the website link listed within the text.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Officials warn of E‑ZPass text message scam targeting drivers in DMV