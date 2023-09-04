Officials searching for missing swimmer at Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach police say they are searching for a swimmer who went missing out on the water Sunday evening.

Richard A. Boateng was last seen in the ocean surf off the beach in the area of Rehoboth Avenue on Sunday at around 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 3.

After receiving several 911 calls, a multi-agency search and rescue effort was launched.

Members of the Rehoboth Beach Patrol, Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Delaware State Police Aviation Unit, DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife and the Rehoboth Beach Police Department all participated in a joint search of the water and beach in the area where Boateng was last seen.

Boateng is a 31-year-old Black man, described as 5’10", 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Boateng was last seen wearing a bright blue and white swimsuit with a floral design and a blue swimcap.

The Coast Guard is handling the ongoing ocean search.