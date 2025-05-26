Officials issue warning after black bear spotted in Langley Park

Image 1 of 2 ▼

A black bear was spotted in Prince George's County Monday.

What we know:

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the bear was seen in a tree in the 8300 block of Tahona Drive in the Langley Park area.

At this time, residents are advised not to approach the bear and to take pets and any food indoors.

If sighted, residents are asked to contact the DNR at 410-260-8888.

Dig deeper:

There’s been no shortage of bear sightings throughout D.C., Maryland and Virginia in recent years. That includes in Northeast, Arlington, Montclair, Rockville, Hyattsville, and Frederick.

Local officials are warning residents to be on the lookout in the coming weeks and months. In Fairfax County, for instance, an email went out late last week reminding residents to be "Bear Aware."

READ MORE: Be 'Bear Aware': Officials warn of increased sightings across DMV

Maryland DNR’s Justin Trudeau spoke to FOX 5 about the possibility of seeing more bears in the area as the weather warms up.

"The breeding season is starting to kick in. Those yearlings are dispersing and potentially dispersing long distances," Trudeau said.