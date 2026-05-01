Officials find guns, 3D printer at students' home after weapons brought to to St. Charles High

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The Brief Authorities found six guns, ammunition, and gun-making equipment at the homes of two 15-year-olds accused of bringing loaded weapons to a Charles County high school. One firearm brought to school had 31 rounds and was stored in a locker; a 3D printer believed to be used to make gun parts was also recovered. The students are in juvenile detention and expected to face charges as investigators continue to determine how the weapons were obtained.



Charles County officials say they have uncovered a cache of guns and equipment used to make them at the homes of two teenage students accused of bringing loaded guns to school this week.

What we know:

St. Charles High School reopened Friday after two separate incidents involving 15-year-old students allegedly bringing guns to school on consecutive days.

Investigators say they found additional weapons and related materials during searches of the students’ homes.

Authorities recovered six guns, including four found in one student’s bedroom, along with ammunition and gun parts.

Police say one of the firearms brought to school had been modified and was found with 31 rounds of ammunition in a locker.

Investigators also recovered a 3D printer from the home of another student, which they say may have been used to produce a firearm.

What they're saying:

"This is unacceptable behavior," said Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry. "The fact that multiple students had access to loaded firearms is a serious concern for the community."

"We are still investigating why the firearms were brought to school," said Berry. "The presence of these weapons and how they were obtained remains a significant concern."

Officials also report a separate incident in recent weeks involving another student found with a loaded gun at a different school in the county.

What's next:

Authorities say the two students are in juvenile detention and are expected to face firearm-related charges.

School officials say the students involved will face disciplinary action under the district’s code of conduct.