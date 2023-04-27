Empty office spaces could be converted into pickleball courts in Arlington County

Pickleball is one of the hottest sports right now, but finding a place to play is becoming a major headache in our area. That's why Arlington County is considering setting up courts in some of its empty office buildings.

The county is going to be looking across the area for vacant office and retail space, either indoor or outdoor, and see if they can't use some of that space to set up pickleball courts.

Arlington County has been struggling to keep up with demand while also dealing with noise complaints from some neighbors.

The Vice Chair of the Arlington Board raised the idea initially. Economic development officials tell FOX 5 they're receptive to the idea.

"It’s an exploding sport, and it’s really become a high-demand sport, and we think the indoor uses could be and recreation could be combined with other entertainment," says Marc McCauley with Arlington Economic Development.

Arlington County is already set to add 14 pickleball courts by converting some existing tennis courts and practice areas. Recent zoning changes made by the county will also help by making it easier for non-traditional businesses to move into vacant office and retail spaces.