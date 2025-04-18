Officer struck while investigating crash in Prince George’s County
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. - A police officer is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic at the scene of an overnight crash on Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County.
Officer injured in crash
What we know:
Authorities say the officer was hit near Fort Washington Road while assisting with the initial crash investigation. The driver remained at the scene, and the officer was transported to the hospital.
Route 210 was shut down between Fort Washington Road and Swan Creek Road as officials continue their investigation.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince George’s County Police Department.