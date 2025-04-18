Officer struck while investigating crash in Prince George’s County

The Brief Officer struck while directing traffic during overnight crash investigation. Driver remained at the scene as officer was hospitalized in serious condition. Route 210 closed as authorities investigate.



A police officer is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic at the scene of an overnight crash on Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County.

Officer injured in crash

What we know:

Authorities say the officer was hit near Fort Washington Road while assisting with the initial crash investigation. The driver remained at the scene, and the officer was transported to the hospital.

Route 210 was shut down between Fort Washington Road and Swan Creek Road as officials continue their investigation.