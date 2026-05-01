Officer sprayed with pepper spray by man in Rock Creek Park, authorities say

The Brief A U.S. Park Police officer was sprayed with pepper spray in Rock Creek Park. The suspect ran into the woods and was taken into custody near Beach Drive, authorities say. A search is underway for the possible firearm, and one officer was treated at the scene.



A U.S. Park Police officer was sprayed with pepper spray by a man in Rock Creek Park on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident happened around 2:39 p.m. at Pierce Mill after officers responded to a report of a man with a gun. When officers approached the suspect, police sprayed them and ran into the woods.

He was taken into custody near Beach Drive and Piney Branch Parkway. A search of the area is underway for the possible firearm.

One officer was treated at the scene. No other injuries were reported.