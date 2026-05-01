Officer sprayed with pepper spray by man in Rock Creek Park, authorities say
WASHINGTON - A U.S. Park Police officer was sprayed with pepper spray by a man in Rock Creek Park on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
The incident happened around 2:39 p.m. at Pierce Mill after officers responded to a report of a man with a gun. When officers approached the suspect, police sprayed them and ran into the woods.
He was taken into custody near Beach Drive and Piney Branch Parkway. A search of the area is underway for the possible firearm.
One officer was treated at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the U.S. Park Police.