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Officer sprayed with pepper spray by man in Rock Creek Park, authorities say

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Published  May 1, 2026 12:15pm EDT
News
FOX 5 DC

The Brief

    • A U.S. Park Police officer was sprayed with pepper spray in Rock Creek Park.
    • The suspect ran into the woods and was taken into custody near Beach Drive, authorities say.
    • A search is underway for the possible firearm, and one officer was treated at the scene.

WASHINGTON - A U.S. Park Police officer was sprayed with pepper spray by a man in Rock Creek Park on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident happened around 2:39 p.m. at Pierce Mill after officers responded to a report of a man with a gun. When officers approached the suspect, police sprayed them and ran into the woods.

He was taken into custody near Beach Drive and Piney Branch Parkway. A search of the area is underway for the possible firearm.

One officer was treated at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the U.S. Park Police.

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