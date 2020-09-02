Officer shot and killed person in Southeast DC, police say

D.C. police are at the scene after an officer shot and killed a man on Orange Street, Southeast on Wednesday.

According to police, the person - who they say is an adult male - was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police responded to the scene shortly before 4 p.m.

The victim has not been identified.

Police have not indicated what led up to the shooting.

They say two guns were recovered at the scene.

This is a breaking news update – we’ll have additional details as they become available.

