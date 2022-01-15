Officer shoots, kills man in response to domestic dispute in Virginia

Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting from Friday evening in Patrick County.

It happened around 7:16 p.m. at a house in the 1700 block of Milhouse Road In Woolwine.



The Sheriff's Office says they received a call from a woman involved in a domestic dispute. Once at the scene, A Virginia State Police Trooper and a Patrick County Sheriff's Deputy entered the house and saw 64-year-old Barry Compton pointing a gun at the officers. The officers say they told Compton to drop the gun, but after he refused to comply, they shot him.

Compton was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.

The Virginia State Police's Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting, and the trooper involved will be placed on administrative leave until that investigation is complete.