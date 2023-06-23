Officer seriously injured, hospitalized after struck by driver in suspected stolen vehicle: police

An officer was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a driver in a suspected stolen vehicle Thursday night in Virginia.

Authorities say the incident happened just before 11 p.m. on Oust Lane in Woodbridge.

An officer located a vehicle that had been reported stolen early in the evening from a 7-Eleven on Darbydale Avenue. As the officer approached the driver’s side window, the male driver sped away, pulled a U-turn, and sped directly toward them.

The officer fired their handgun before being struck by the vehicle. The driver lost control and crashed a short distance away before fleeing the are on foot.

Officials say the officer sustained serious injuries and is being treated at an area hospital.

Police found the suspect around 1:30 a.m. near Dale Boulevard and Princedale Drive. He did not appear to have been struck by the officer’s fire. No charges have been filed at this time.