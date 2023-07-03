Officer rescues dogs from Fairfax County house fire

Body cam video from Fairfax County Police shows an officer rescuing dogs from a house fire last month in Alexandria.

The officer spotted smoke while on patrol in the 4300 block of Pembrook Villiage Drive on June 18 around 4 p.m.

Officer rescues dogs form Fairfax County house fire (Fairfax County Police)

No one answered when the officer knocked, so they began alerting neighbors in the development. One of the neighbors told the officer that pets were inside the home on fire.

Video show the officer making entry and rushing up the stairs where they were able to let several dogs out of their crates.

Officials say the officer was overwhelmed by smoke, but thee were no injuries. The dogs were safe and firefighters arrived to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.