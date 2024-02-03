Expand / Collapse search

Officer involved vehicle collision in DC under investigation

WASHINGTON - The Metropolitan Police Department continues to investigate an officer involved in a vehicle collision.

Police arrived in the area of South Capitol Street and I Street, Southwest at approximately 8:30 a.m. in response to a two-vehicle collision. According to police, a United States Capitol Police cruiser was involved in a two-car collision on South Capitol Street and I Street.

Police say there were no reported serious injuries. The cause of this accident is still under investigation.

