Dog found after being thrown down garbage chute at DC apartment complex

A dog is recovering after being abused, starved and tossed in the garbage at a D.C. apartment complex

What we know:

The dog, named Apple, is understandably nervous, scared and sad after what happened.

Someone called D.C. Animal Control, and officers discovered Apple in the garbage chute at an apartment complex last Thursday.

The tiny pup had been thrown down the trash chute. She’s malnourished. disabled, and severely neglected. She can barely walk with her front legs.

Miri’s Haven Senior Dog Rescue is helping Apple recover.

What's next:

FOX 5 reached out to D.C. Animal Control. We’re waiting to hear back.

Anyone with information about the person who had Apple is asked to contact D.C. Animal Control.