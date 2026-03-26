Officer-involved shooting reported in Prince George's County

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The Brief Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Prince George's County. The shooting happened in Chillum, Md. It's not yet clear who was shot, or what the conditions of those involved.



An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Prince George's County.

What we know:

Police put out an alert saying that at 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, they were responding to an officer-involved shooting near 23rd Avenue and Ager Rd. in Chillum, Md.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect or the officer involved in the incident.

It's not yet clear who was shot, or what the conditions of those involved.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.