Off-duty Prince George's County police officer and family carjacked in Oxon Hill

At least a dozen Prince George's County police cruisers have gathered along Oxon Hill road, not far from the National Harbor Tanger Outlets, where officials say an off-duty officer was involved in a shooting.

PGPD's Assistant Chief Vernon Hale III said that around 5:05 p.m., while loading his family into his personal vehicle, at least two suspects approached the officer, forcing him and his family out of the vehicle in an apparent carjacking.

Image 1 of 1 ▼

Hale said that the officer fired his weapon, but the suspects were able to escape in the vehicle.

"Continue to remain diligent. Be aware of your surroundings," Hale said during a press conference at the scene. "As you can see, if this can happen to an off-duty officer, it can certainly happen to a family. So, we want to make sure that everybody remains diligent, take care of one another, and keep your eyes open."

Detectives are still investigating the incident, and asking for anyone with information to contact them.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.

When news breaks, stream FOX 5 DC anytime. Get the FOX Local app on your smart TV.