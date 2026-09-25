Video posted by Fairfax County Fire and Rescue shows firefighters battling an intense two-alarm blaze that partially collapsed a house early Friday morning in the Alexandria area.

Crews responded around 2 a.m. to the intersection of Fordson Road and Douglas Street, where they found a two-story, single-family home engulfed in heavy fire on both floors.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which caused a partial collapse of the structure. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Video shows firefighters battling 2-alarm house fire in Fairfax County (Fairfax County Fire and Rescue)