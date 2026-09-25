A Culpeper man faces multiple felony charges after police say he engaged in sexual activity with a juvenile.

The Brief Jacob Ritchie, 25, faces five felony counts of carnal knowledge of a child between 13 and 15 years of age. Detectives determined the offenses occurred over the past year and involved a juvenile known to Ritchie. Ritchie is being held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail.



Jacob Ritchie, 25, was arrested and charged with five felony counts of carnal knowledge of a child between 13 and 15 years of age.

Detectives determined the offenses occurred over the past year and involved a juvenile known to Ritchie. Authorities charged him following interviews and a review of digital and electronic evidence.

Culpeper man arrested on juvenile sex charges, police say (Culpeper Police Department)

Officials said additional charges may follow as the investigation continues.

Ritchie is being held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Culpeper Police Department at 540-727-7900 or submit an anonymous tip through the department's tip line.