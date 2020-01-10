Ocean City tweets invite to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan

Maryland's Ocean City has playfully invited Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to vacation there after the couple said they would step back from royal duties.

The coastal city tweeted Wednesday that its "castles may not be as grand as those back home," but it's "a great place for any family looking to take a break from it all."

The march to the sea at Ocean City, MD. on July 3, 2012 . ( Photo by Jeffrey MacMillan )

The Daily Times reported Friday that city officials weren't available to comment on whether the couple responded to the offer.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have said they intend to become financially independent" and to "balance" their time between the U.K. and North America.

