Ocean City to reopen beaches, boardwalk on May 9: officials

The beaches and the world-famous boardwalk of Maryland's most popular coastal resort town will reopen this Saturday, according to an Ocean City councilmember.

Councilmember Mary Knight tells FOX 5 that Ocean City's beaches, boardwalk, and inlet parking lot will officially reopen to the public on May 9.

A postal worker delivers mail to the shops at the boardwalk during the coronavirus pandemic on April 8, 2020 in Ocean City, Md. (Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Knight says six hotels are also open but they are only available to essential workers at this time. This will remain a policy until May 22 or when Maryland's stay-at-home order is lifted.

Masks are not required at Ocean City, however, social distancing guidelines will be in effect.

Knight says she and the council want to “see the effects” of a gradual re-opening.

