Oak Valley HOA lawsuit could halt massive Prince William data center plan

A Prince William County Circuit Court judge is hearing arguments in a lawsuit that could determine the future of what may become the largest concentration of data centers in the world.

The case centers around whether county officials followed proper procedures in approving the massive development. A lawsuit filed by the Oak Valley Homeowners Association on behalf of several Gainesville residents is challenging the process, alleging that the county failed to provide adequate public notice ahead of a critical zoning vote.

Residents argue they first learned about the data center project through the media, not through official county communication. The plaintiffs say they were not given a fair opportunity to weigh in on the decision.

FOX 5 has learned that additional witnesses were called to the stand before the hearing concluded Monday afternoon. The judge will now review testimony and determine whether Prince William County met the legal requirements for notifying residents and providing relevant materials during the approval process.

What they're saying:

In response to FOX 5’s request for comment, a county spokesperson stated that Prince William County does not comment on active litigation.

Residents involved in the lawsuit have expressed ongoing concerns about the project’s impact, including potential increases in noise, strain on the power grid, environmental effects, and a drop in property values.

"It’s literally on the eastern border of my community, and it’s going to be the largest data center in the world, spitting out lots of smoke," said Gainesville resident Bill Wright. "It is going to have a significant impact on my quality of life in my neighborhood."

"If the judge finds in favor of the plaintiffs, it would reverse the zoning, and it would have to go back to the Board of Supervisors," said Kathryn Kulick, Vice Chair of the HOA Roundtable of Northern Virginia. "So yes, it could stop it."

What's next:

FOX 5 has learned the judge will complete hearing testimony Monday, ask the plaintiffs and the defense for summaries and make a determination on the case in the coming days and weeks.

A follow-up hearing is scheduled to be held after mid-July for the final decision.