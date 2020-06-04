NYC teen pleads guilty to robbery in Virginia woman’s death

One of the three teenagers charged in the stabbing death of a Virginia woman attending college in New York pleaded guilty Wednesday to robbery.

The teen had been arrested just days after the Dec. 11 killing of 18-year-old Tessa Majors in a Manhattan park, and initially faced a murder charge before pleading to robbery.

RELATED: Virginia native murdered in New York City robbery

The boy, 13-years-old at the time, told detectives he was at the park with other young people but wasn't the one who stabbed Majors, who was a student at Barnard College. His name was withheld because he was being tried as a juvenile.

RELATED: NYPD releases photos of suspect in stabbing of Barnard student Tessa Majors

The Legal Aid Society, which represented the now-14-year-old, said in a statement that the robbery plea "is consistent with our client's limited role in this tragic event. He did not touch Ms. Majors or take any of her property. Furthermore, no DNA evidence exists linking him to the events."

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

Two other teens, both 14-years-old at the time, have pleaded not guilty to murder in her death and are being tried as adults.

