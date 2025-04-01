Death penalty sought in Luigi Mangione federal case: AG Pam Bondi

The Brief U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said Tuesday she has directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty against Luigi Mangione. Mangione is accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel on Dec. 4. The 26-year-old faces separate federal and state murder charges for the killing.



Luigi Mangione update

What they're saying:

"Luigi Mangione’s murder of Brian Thompson — an innocent man and father of two young children — was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America," Bondi said in a statement. "After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again."

A message seeking comment on Bondi’s announcement was left for a spokesperson for Mangione’s lawyers.

What is Mangione charged with?

What we know:

Mangione, 26, faces separate federal and state murder charges for the killing:

Murder in the First Degree, a class A-I felony, one count

Murder in the Second Degree, a class A-I felony, two counts

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, as class C felony, two counts

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D felony, four counts

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony, one count

Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, a class D felony, one count

Possession of fraudulent document (ID), two counts

Possession of a firearm without a license, one count

Forgery, one count

Possession of a firearm, one count

Stalking, two counts

Murder through use of a firearm, one count

Using a firearm equipped with a silencer while committing a crime of violence, one count

What happened to Brian Thompson?

The backstory:

On Dec. 4, 2024, Brian Thompson, UnitedHealthcare’s late CEO, was gunned down in the early morning hours as he went to enter the side entrance of a Midtown Manhattan hotel, where he was scheduled to speak at an annual investor conference on behalf of the Fortune 500 company.

FOX 5 NY was among the first news crews on the scene, capturing video of paramedics attempting to perform life-saving measures of chest compressions, and speaking to witnesses who saw and heard the "brazen, targeted" killing.

The masked killer, wearing a distinctive grey backpack and black hooded jacket, was caught on chilling footage walking up behind Thompson, raising a handgun with glove-covered hands.

The culprit fires off several rounds, shooting the CEO in the back. At one point, the gun appeared to jam. The assailant then appears to smack the gun on the side while walking toward the victim, who is attempting to get away.

As he gets closer to Thompson, the man appears to continue to struggle with the pistol, possibly firing off one more round at the victim who appears to be struggling to move.

Thompson was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital after being shot. Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at 7:12 a.m. The coroner confirmed that the cause of death was gunshot wounds.

Shell casings found at the scene were etched with the words "delay," "deny" and "depose," seemingly reflecting the criticism of the healthcare industry.

Luigi Mangione trial: When is it?

The answer to the question of when Mangione's trial begins is threefold, as he faces charges in three jurisdictions: federal, New York State and Pennsylvania.

What we know:

His New York State trial is expected to begin first. He was arraigned and indicted, pleading not guilty to the 11 charges , which include murder as an act of terrorism , in late December 2024. His last court appearance in this case was Feb. 21, 2025. A trial date was not set.

Federal prosecutors have yet to bring an indictment against Mangione; once indicted, Mangione can enter a plea in response to the federal charges . The delay in bringing the federal indictment first came after prosecutors and lawyers jointly requested more time to prepare for the trial, and has since been continued twice more. The last continuance set a court appearance for April 18, 2025.

Prosecutors have said the federal and New York state cases will proceed on parallel tracks.

Mangione would also face trial in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona.