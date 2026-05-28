FIFA faces investigation over NY/NJ World Cup tickets

The Brief New York and New Jersey attorneys general launched an investigation into FIFA’s World Cup ticket sales after complaints that fans were misled about seat locations and faced soaring prices. The probe will examine whether FIFA created confusion by introducing new premium "Front Category" seating after initial tickets had already been sold, leaving some fans with less desirable seats than expected. Investigators are also looking into FIFA’s use of variable pricing after reports that ticket prices for more than 90 World Cup matches increased between October 2025 and April 2026.



The attorneys general of New York and New Jersey announced Thursday that they are investigating FIFA’s ticketing practices for the 2026 World Cup following complaints that fans were misled about seat locations and faced sharply rising prices.

FIFA subpoenas

ILLUSTRATION - 23 April 2026, USA, Los Angeles: Soccer, World Cup: Fifa's secondary ticket market can be seen on a smartphone screen. Final tickets on the platform can cost more than 2 million US dollars. Photo: Maximilian Haupt/dpa (Photo by Maximil Expand

What we know:

New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport and New York Attorney General Letitia James said they issued subpoenas to FIFA seeking information about ticket sales for the tournament, including eight matches scheduled to be played in New Jersey at MetLife Stadium, among them the World Cup final on July 19.

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Why is FIFA being investigated?

According to the attorneys general, fans reported problems with FIFA’s seating categories after the organization introduced new "Front Category" sections following its initial ticket sales.

FIFA originally divided stadium seating into four sections labeled Categories 1 through 4, with Category 1 offering the most desirable views.

Initial ticket sales

After many tickets had already been sold, FIFA later introduced Front Categories 1 through 4, which featured premium seats within those sections at significantly higher prices.

The attorneys general said some fans who purchased tickets before the change were later assigned less desirable seats, including seats farther from the field or behind goals.

Some consumers also reported paying for Category 1 seats but ultimately receiving seats in Category 2 areas, according to the investigation announcement.

Dig deeper:

The investigation will examine whether FIFA’s ticketing process created confusion for consumers and contributed to escalating prices through phased ticket releases and variable pricing.

Verizon announces a massive ticket drop for FIFA World Cup 2026™ (Photo: Verizon)

"FIFA has turned buying a ticket to the World Cup into a gauntlet of confusion, fake scarcity, and impossibly high prices – all at the expense of consumers and hardworking New Jerseyans," Davenport said in a statement.

‘Fans deserve fair shot at affordable tickets’

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump as he receives the FIFA Peace Prize during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Dec Expand

James said fans "deserve a fair shot at affordable tickets."

"No one should be manipulated into paying sky-high prices for seats, and fans should be able to trust that the tickets they purchase will be the ones they receive," she said.

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What is ‘variable pricing?’

BRASILIA, BRAZIL - FEBRUARY 26: View of the World Cup trophy, as part of the FIFA Trophy Tour at Planalto Palace on February 26, 2026 in Brasilia, Brazil. The tour makes 75 stops in over 150 day and after stopping in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, it Expand

What's next:

The probe will also focus on FIFA’s use of "variable pricing," which adjusts ticket prices based on demand.

The attorneys general cited reports that FIFA increased ticket prices for more than 90 of the tournament’s 104 matches between Oct. 2025 and April 2026, with average prices in the three main ticket categories rising by 34%.

ILLUSTRATION - 23 April 2026, USA, Los Angeles: Soccer, World Cup: Fifa's secondary ticket market can be seen on a smartphone screen. Final tickets on the platform can cost more than 2 million US dollars. Photo: Maximilian Haupt/dpa (Photo by Maximil Expand

Investigators said they will examine whether FIFA’s ticket release schedule, public statements and other actions affected pricing.

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the first tournament jointly hosted by three countries.

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is set to host the championship match.