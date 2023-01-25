Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C.
The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street.
Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by a Subaru Outback.
One person from inside the striking vehicle approached the victim and pulled him from his car before driving off with it.
The victim was driving a 2007 burgundy Nissan Murano.
Officers are searching for three suspects in connection with the carjacking.